Meghan accused of trying to overshadow Kate's wedding anniversary with bridal veils story

Meghan Markle's critics think she was somehow responsible for a latest British Vogue's story about the most famous bridal veils.

The story also featured one of Meghan Markle's photos in her wedding dress.

The publication of the story angered royal family supporters because it coincided with the 12th wedding anniversary of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Her critics accused her of paying the magazine and said Meghan can't bear not to be the centre of attention.

Meghan Markle is often criticized by royal fans and pro-monarchy commentators.

She is blamed for Prince Harry's decision to step down as working royal and move to the US.



