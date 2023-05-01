Adele shows off sporty side at LA game night with beau Rich Paul

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul were seen having an exciting date night at Lakers playoff game this week

Adele showed off her sporty side in comfy athleisure on a date night with beau Rich Paul at a Los Angeles Lakers game this week.

The couple seemed to be having a great time as they laughed and talked throughout the game, which the Lakers won against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Adele and Paul were seated courtside at the Staples Center, where they were joined by other notable celebrities including Jack Nicholson and Anthony Davis.

The Rolling in the Deep singer wore a comfy pair of gray sweatshirt and sweatpants by Paul’s brand Klutch Athletics, while her partner wore a full body white and green tracksuit.

Adele’ beau Paul is a prominent sports agent who represents several high-profile clients, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons.

Fans of the singer have been eagerly anticipating new music from Adele, who has been on a hiatus since releasing her album 30 in 2021.

However, the singer has been teasing new music on social media, and it's rumored that a new album could be released later this year.

As for Paul, he has been making headlines of his own, both for his work as a sports agent and for his romance with Adele. The two seem to be happy and enjoying each other's company, and fans are eager to see where their relationship goes next.