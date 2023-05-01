 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sydney Sweeney ditches ring in latest outing with fiance amid Glen Powell drama

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Sydney Sweeney stepped out with fiancé Jonathan Davino after rumors of affair with Glen Powell
Sydney Sweeney stepped out with fiancé Jonathan Davino after rumors of affair with Glen Powell

Dispelling rumors of an affair with Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney was spotted on a date night with her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Since filming the upcoming Netflix movie Anyone But You with Powell, The White Lotus star has been plagued by rumors of a romantic involvement with him.

Speculation about their affair was further fuelled when Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram; soon after it was reported that she and Powell had split.

However, in new photographs taken by Daily Mail, Sweeney and her Chicago-based restaurateur fiancé Davino were seen twinning in black outfits and exchanging loving glances with each other; though her engagement ring was notably absent.

The actress then attended an Armani Beauty event at the Gansevoort Hotel. Sweeney is an ambassador for the brand.

At the event, Sweeney was supported by friends, including Dylan Sprouse, Chase Stokes and AnnaSophia Robb.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ character seen being ‘shot’ and ‘hung’

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ character seen being ‘shot’ and ‘hung’
Adele shows off sporty side at LA game night with beau Rich Paul

Adele shows off sporty side at LA game night with beau Rich Paul
'Super Mario' is year's first film to pass $1 bn globally

'Super Mario' is year's first film to pass $1 bn globally
Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic nigh tout with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic nigh tout with Bad Bunny
Google Doodle honours late Alan Rickman for iconic performance

Google Doodle honours late Alan Rickman for iconic performance
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'honesty got her slapped in face' video

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'honesty got her slapped in face'
When Prince Harry was branded 'thicko': 'Worse than a party boy'

When Prince Harry was branded 'thicko': 'Worse than a party boy'
Prince Harry wants to 'follow his own line': 'The best way' video

Prince Harry wants to 'follow his own line': 'The best way'
Prince Harry 'completely understood' ladylove's desire for 'freedom': 'She was going crazy'

Prince Harry 'completely understood' ladylove's desire for 'freedom': 'She was going crazy'
Prince Harry was disturbed what Queen 'would feel about' Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry was disturbed what Queen 'would feel about' Chelsy Davy
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip
K-pop idol Chungha writes letter to her fans following separation from agency

K-pop idol Chungha writes letter to her fans following separation from agency