Sydney Sweeney ditches ring in latest outing with fiance amid Glen Powell drama

Sydney Sweeney stepped out with fiancé Jonathan Davino after rumors of affair with Glen Powell

Dispelling rumors of an affair with Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney was spotted on a date night with her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Since filming the upcoming Netflix movie Anyone But You with Powell, The White Lotus star has been plagued by rumors of a romantic involvement with him.

Speculation about their affair was further fuelled when Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram; soon after it was reported that she and Powell had split.

However, in new photographs taken by Daily Mail, Sweeney and her Chicago-based restaurateur fiancé Davino were seen twinning in black outfits and exchanging loving glances with each other; though her engagement ring was notably absent.

The actress then attended an Armani Beauty event at the Gansevoort Hotel. Sweeney is an ambassador for the brand.

At the event, Sweeney was supported by friends, including Dylan Sprouse, Chase Stokes and AnnaSophia Robb.