 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan faces legal hurdles in pursuit of fatherhood

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Salman Khan says he had planned parenthood, but Indian law doesnt allow it
Salman Khan says he had planned parenthood, but 'Indian law doesn't allow it'

Salman Khan has revealed that despite not being married, he had plans to become a father, but recent changes in India’s law has rendered his plans futile.

Salman talked about his plans to become a single parent in a recent interview with the TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

"Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha. (What do I say?! that was the plan, not for a daughter-in-law but for a child)," said Salman.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor continued saying that according to the Indian law, it can’t happen anymore and that he’ll explore his options elsewhere.

Salman also pointed to the fact that filmmaker Karan Johar is the father of two children, saying that he tried to go through the same process to have kids but because the law has changed, he’ll see what can be done.

He also shared that he is "really fond of children”, but that he doesn’t wish to take the conventional approach of marriage for it.

On the work front, Salman’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released on Eid, is an action-drama directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Katrina Kaif and Salman’s upcoming action-thriller Tiger 3. The long anticipated film will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra's

Priyanka Chopra's "Citadel" Beats "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" to Top Web Series Viewership Chart
Aryan Khan's premium clothing Brand, 'Nirvaan', Faces Backlash Over 'Ridiculously Expensive' Prices

Aryan Khan's premium clothing Brand, 'Nirvaan', Faces Backlash Over 'Ridiculously Expensive' Prices
Kangana Ranaut confronts Paparazzi outside Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut confronts Paparazzi outside Mumbai airport
Salman Khan makes 'insightful' statement about women clothing in Bollywood, receives backlash

Salman Khan makes 'insightful' statement about women clothing in Bollywood, receives backlash

Sanam Marvi shines on Times Square billboard

Sanam Marvi shines on Times Square billboard
Ranbir Kapoor credits wife Alia Bhatt for pushing him to do 'Yoga'

Ranbir Kapoor credits wife Alia Bhatt for pushing him to do 'Yoga'
Vicky Kaushal strikes pose with legends 'Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy'

Vicky Kaushal strikes pose with legends 'Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy'
Salman Khan finally talks about dealing with 'death threats'

Salman Khan finally talks about dealing with 'death threats'
Salman Khan reveals he once 'fired a bullet' at Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan reveals he once 'fired a bullet' at Shah Rukh Khan

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary
Kiara Advani gets emotional as she wraps shoot for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': See pics

Kiara Advani gets emotional as she wraps shoot for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': See pics
Kareena Kapoor all set to feature in 'Singham Again': Reports

Kareena Kapoor all set to feature in 'Singham Again': Reports