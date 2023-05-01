Salman Khan faces legal hurdles in pursuit of fatherhood

Salman Khan says he had planned parenthood, but 'Indian law doesn't allow it'

Salman Khan has revealed that despite not being married, he had plans to become a father, but recent changes in India’s law has rendered his plans futile.

Salman talked about his plans to become a single parent in a recent interview with the TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

"Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha. (What do I say?! that was the plan, not for a daughter-in-law but for a child)," said Salman.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor continued saying that according to the Indian law, it can’t happen anymore and that he’ll explore his options elsewhere.

Salman also pointed to the fact that filmmaker Karan Johar is the father of two children, saying that he tried to go through the same process to have kids but because the law has changed, he’ll see what can be done.

He also shared that he is "really fond of children”, but that he doesn’t wish to take the conventional approach of marriage for it.

On the work front, Salman’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released on Eid, is an action-drama directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Katrina Kaif and Salman’s upcoming action-thriller Tiger 3. The long anticipated film will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali 2023.