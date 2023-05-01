 
Monday May 01, 2023
Meghan Markle had strange take on Kate 'Cindrella wedding' before Harry romance

Meghan Markle explicitly discussed Kate Middleton's 'fairytale' wedding in her blog Tig.

The Duchess of Sussex, who abandoned her website in 2017, ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry, wrote her opinion of Prince William and Kate's 2011 wedding in a few lines.

The MailOnline reports the post, saying: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,...the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.

'We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

This comes amid Meghan's maintenance of the fact that she did not know anything about Prince Harry before she met him on a blind date. 

As opposed to her claim, royal biographer Andrew Morton reveals the Duchess watched the funeral of Princess Diana with "tears coursing down her cheeks" back when she was 16.

