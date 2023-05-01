 
Monday May 01, 2023
Anushka Sharma's audition clip for '3 Idiots' goes viral: WATCH

Anushka Sharma's audition clip leaves Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan in disbelief

Anushka Sharma, who made her acting debut with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh, also auditioned for Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. 

A video has been going viral on social media where Anushka can be seen revealing the secret during the shoot of her film PK. The video begins with Anushka saying that she is about to reveal a big secret.

The actress revealed that she had auditioned for a big film in 2007. She then points towards the poster of Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

In the next cut of the video, Hirani can be seen all surprised hearing about the big reveal. He reacts: "Anushka auditioned for 3 Idiots? No, she didn’t." The PK actress then shows Aamir Khan and Rajkumar her audition clip on the sets, where she can be heard enacting Gracy Singh's monologue from Munna Bhai MBBS.

The 3 Idiots director-actor duo is left stunned watching the spectacular audition. Both looked at the clip in disbelief and felt embarrassed. Aamir also taunted Rajukumar for rejecting her for the role over such a great screen test. 

Sharma made her acting debut in 2008. Later, she appeared in superhit films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Sui Dhaga, and many more. 

At present, Anushka Sharma is gearing up to make her comeback after a long hiatus with Netflix film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life journey of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, reports IndianExpress. 

