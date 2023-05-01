Happy Birthday Anushka: Virat Kohli shares his most-favourite pictures of Bollywood star

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/ virat.kohli

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is the husband of Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, has penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for the star actor.

Kohli and Sharma are one those couples of B-town that are highly praised among the people. The duo tied the knot in 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika to the family.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer shared four adorable pictures of his "everything" to celebrate her cuteness on her birthday.

"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything," the former Indian skipper wrote.

Kohli posted the same on his Instagram account as well.

Not only the fans adore the couple, but both partners keep heaping praise on each other to reaffirm their love.



Recently, the cricketer praised his wife for being an extremely outstanding mother, also called her an inspiration for him.

"The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Kohli said in a podcast.

Meanwhile the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor aslo expressed her support for husband, saying: "Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always."

The prolific run scorer has recently registered another feat, as he secured a place in history as the first Indian Premier League batter to score 2,500 runs at a single venue, while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore.