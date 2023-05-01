 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Happy Birthday Anushka: Virat Kohli shares his most-favourite pictures of Bollywood star

By
Sports Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/ virat.kohli
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/ virat.kohli

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is the husband of Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, has penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for the star actor.

Kohli and Sharma are one those couples of B-town that are highly praised among the people. The duo tied the knot in 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika to the family.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer shared four adorable pictures of his "everything" to celebrate her cuteness on her birthday.

"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything," the former Indian skipper wrote.

Kohli posted the same on his Instagram account as well. 

Not only the fans adore the couple, but both partners keep heaping praise on each other to reaffirm their love.

Recently, the cricketer praised his wife for being an extremely outstanding mother, also called her an inspiration for him.

"The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Kohli said in a podcast.

Meanwhile the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor aslo expressed her support for husband, saying: "Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always."

The prolific run scorer has recently registered another feat, as he secured a place in history as the first Indian Premier League batter to score 2,500 runs at a single venue, while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore.

More From Sports:

Modern day cricket more about chasing big totals: Haris Rauf

Modern day cricket more about chasing big totals: Haris Rauf
Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix
Pak vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman sets five records

Pak vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman sets five records
Enaam Ahmed qualifies in Top 10 for Indy NXT

Enaam Ahmed qualifies in Top 10 for Indy NXT

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family on club's sale

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family on club's sale
Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, who does Zainab Abbas like better?

Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, who does Zainab Abbas like better?
Real Madrid's Luka Modric could recover faster than expected

Real Madrid's Luka Modric could recover faster than expected
Shaheen Afridi shares memory of when he 'started at zero'

Shaheen Afridi shares memory of when he 'started at zero'
Tampa Bay Rays remain unbeaten this season, defeat White Sox 12-3

Tampa Bay Rays remain unbeaten this season, defeat White Sox 12-3
Brecel overturns nine-frame deficit in historic snooker comeback

Brecel overturns nine-frame deficit in historic snooker comeback
Barcelona's La Liga title race advances with 4-0 victory over Real Betis

Barcelona's La Liga title race advances with 4-0 victory over Real Betis
Leinster aim to equal Toulouse record in Champions Cup final

Leinster aim to equal Toulouse record in Champions Cup final