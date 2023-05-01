 
Katy Perry shares what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘O.K.’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are sharing the secret behind the success of their relationship, and their trick is in their initials.

On Sunday morning, April 30th, 2023, Perry, 38, shared a carousel of images of the two dressed to to the nines as she shared a key relationship advice the couple abide by.

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t [red light emoji] K.O. [red light emoji],” wrote the Teenage Dream singer.

“Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter,” she addressed her beau in the caption.

In response, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 46, wrote in the comment section, “I love you and our love [red heart emoji] bombs [firework emoji] wouldn’t have it any other way. [heart-eyed emoji]”

Back in February for a Flaunt Magazine cover interview, Bloom talked about how there is “never a dull moment” in their relationship.

He credited their success as a creative couple to understanding each other's need for evolution, both as artists and individuals. “We’re in two very different pools,” he said of their bond.

“Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Bloom proposed to the Firework hitmaker on Valentine’s Day 2019 and the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

