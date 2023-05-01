Anupam Kher shares what went wrong with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Anupam says 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was not a great film

Anupam Kher shares his opinion over the failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

During his interview with ANI, Anupam shared his opinion about the film after almost a year of its release. According to him, no power could have stopped it from being successful if it was good. He clearly added that Aamir's film was not a great one.

"Laal Singh Chadda was not a great film. If it was a great film, then no power would've stopped it. Aamir Khan's PK worked really well. The point is that you need to accept the truth."

The Uunchai actor further opened up about the ongoing boycott trend in Bollwood. He added: "I am not for boycott trends, not at all but you can't stop somebody from doing what they want to do. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work."

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is all set to feature in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency. He further has film The Signature, Metro In Dino and IB71 in the pipeline, reports Indiatoday.