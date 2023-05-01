Prince Harry is good for ‘only a few dead certainties’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slated to face a ‘few dead certainties’ at King Charles’ Coronation.



Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

Ms Elser started the chat off by admitting, “At this stage I think we are facing only a few dead certainties for next week:”

The first one being, “Harry could well end up with another case of frostbite courtesy of his icy family.”

All while Meghan is slated to be “spending some of her downtime toasting her new membership of Republic UK and Archie has a huge duty-free Toblerone coming his way.”