Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
Prince Harry offering ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ despite ‘informational crusade’

Experts believe that Prince Harry is truly offering the ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ but still continues to leak confidential chats, which cannot be considered ‘progress’.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by addressing the ‘heart to heart’ that ‘forced’ Prince Harry to buy the plane ticket, and warned about the presence of Netflix mikes during this time.

“So green shoots, olive branches, mended bridges – insert your cliche of choice here,” she added.

“The point is, for the first time in years, here was the faintest glimmer of hope.”

“Except this tentative progress – if two men having a civil conversation and one of them not promptly leaking the details to a breakfast TV host constitutes ‘progress’ – could all be for naught if Harry does not stick around a bit in the UK, according to a new report.”

