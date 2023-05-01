Meghan Markle to pay King Charles a ‘secret’ visit before coronation?

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly set a date to pay a “secret visit” to father-in-law King Charles as new tensions arises between the monarch and his son Prince Harry.



This comes after it was revealed that Duchess of Sussex would not be attending Charles’ coronation ceremony and would stay with her kids back in California.

After it was revealed that the new monarch attempted to prevent the Duke of Sussex from taking legal action against The Sun in phone hacking, it has further created problems for Charles and Harry.

And now the Duchess wants the feud to end before it accelerates, revealed the New Idea magazine, which also reported that Meghan will be flying to UK this week.

“In the past two weeks, the change in Meghan has been dramatic,” an insider told the publication. “All of a sudden she won’t hear a bad word about the King.”

According to the report, the Suits alum will stay at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where she used to live with Harry before they quit their royal life, and meet with Charles at Clarence House.

Despite supporting Harry in his lawsuit, Meghan reportedly fears that it could worsen their feud with the Royal family which would eventually affect her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“She has a lot of things she wants to clear up with Charles, and feels it would be best done in person,” the source close to Meghan spilt to the outlet.

“She also knew she had to fly back at some point soon to clear up her remaining things at Frogmore [Cottage], so it made perfect sense to duck over to the UK in secret.”

“Alarm bells are going off about the timing of this new, amenable Meghan,” the insider said.