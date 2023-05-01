Prince Harry’s role in royal family is ‘effectively nothing’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle and their children amid rift with the royal family.



Royal expert Esther Krakue has claimed the Duke will be treated like a guest at the coronation as his role in the royal family is ‘effectively nothing.’

Esther Krakue told Sky News “It’s clear that it’s a very quick trip in and out [for Prince Harry] – and that’s very telling about where … the Sussexes’ role is within the Royal Family.”

Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation without Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet on May 6.

The coronation also falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.

According to reports, Meghan Markle will remain in California with her children to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

There are also reports the Duke of Sussex is expected to spend just 24 hours in Britain for coronation and return to US to celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan and Lilibet.