 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna shares stunning photos as she becomes most followed woman on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Rihanna shares stunning photos as becomes most followed woman on Twitter
Rihanna shares stunning photos as becomes most followed woman on Twitter

Barbadian superstar Rihanna shared her first social media post as she became most followed female celebrity on Twitter.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, flaunted her baby bump in the latest photos.

The Umbrella singer took to Twitter and shared the stunning photos a day after she officially surpassed fellow pop star and close friend Katy Perry as the most followed female celebrity on the micro-blogging site.

Rihanna posted the pics with caption, “not even Monday.”

She can be seen wearing a white fur dress and black fur bolero jacket with an accompanying hat, while also showing off her pregnancy bump.

Some media outlet reported Rihanna paid a touching tribute to late Karl Lagerfeld with black and white fur Met Gala outfit.

This year's Met Gala honours Karl Lagerfeld, a designer who was known for his signature white hair, black sunglasses and fingerless gloves.

Karl died in February 2023 aged 85.

This is Rihanna’s first post on social media after she became the most followed woman on Twitter.

The Diamonds crooner is now followed by 108.3 million fans on the app.

More From Entertainment:

'What really happened': Book to release on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce video

'What really happened': Book to release on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce

Lizzo lashes out at MET Gala over ‘long queues’ and ‘stingy waiters’

Lizzo lashes out at MET Gala over ‘long queues’ and ‘stingy waiters’
Aaron Dessner on Ed Sheeran: 'He's so gifted'

Aaron Dessner on Ed Sheeran: 'He's so gifted'

Vogue brings back Emma Chamberlain as correspondent for Met Gala 2023 video

Vogue brings back Emma Chamberlain as correspondent for Met Gala 2023

Matthew Lawrence shares his experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood

Matthew Lawrence shares his experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood
'Severance' season 2 put on ice? Ben Stiller weighs in

'Severance' season 2 put on ice? Ben Stiller weighs in
‘Bridgeton’s’ Queen Charlotte talks ‘elaborative hairstyles’: ‘Felt seen'

‘Bridgeton’s’ Queen Charlotte talks ‘elaborative hairstyles’: ‘Felt seen'
'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46
John Leguizamo calls on for National Latino Museum

John Leguizamo calls on for National Latino Museum
Katy Perry shares what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘O.K.’

Katy Perry shares what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘O.K.’
Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims

Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims
Rebel Wilson on parenting with Ramona Arguma: 'We’re too protective'

Rebel Wilson on parenting with Ramona Arguma: 'We’re too protective'