 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry can’t work ‘uptight relations’ like Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Experts have started to question whether Prince Harry truly can break bank on the uptight relations Meghan Markle seems to have a talent with.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by referencing an admission by The Telegraph’s Gordon Rayner, who believes, “the British chapter of her life is behind her, and in front of her all pathways are in the US.”

In reference to it all, Ms Elser stepped forward to say, “The former Suits actress might be able to park her brief UK stint as a couple of years of uptight relations, drizzly weather and the occasional flaccid Yorkshire pud but can – or would – Harry be able to do the same?”

This claim has come amid reports that allege Prince Harry has been feeling ‘incredibly desperate’ and is ‘homesick’ for the UK. 

More From Royals:

Royal family shares glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs video

Royal family shares glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs
Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles

Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles
King Charles’ public allegiance during Coronation dubbed ‘offensive’ video

King Charles’ public allegiance during Coronation dubbed ‘offensive’
Prince Harry’s role in royal family is ‘effectively nothing’ video

Prince Harry’s role in royal family is ‘effectively nothing’
Meghan Markle to pay King Charles a ‘secret’ visit before coronation? video

Meghan Markle to pay King Charles a ‘secret’ visit before coronation?
Camilla to honour Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Coronation Robe of Estate video

Camilla to honour Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Coronation Robe of Estate
Prince Harry offering ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ despite ‘informational crusade’ video

Prince Harry offering ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ despite ‘informational crusade’
Prince Harry is good for ‘only a few dead certainties’

Prince Harry is good for ‘only a few dead certainties’
Kate Middleton shared her thoughts on being pregnant video

Kate Middleton shared her thoughts on being pregnant
Kate Middleton feelings for Princess Lilibet laid bare in ‘awkward’ moment video

Kate Middleton feelings for Princess Lilibet laid bare in ‘awkward’ moment
‘Nice but timid’ King Charles slammed for not confronting Meghan Markle video

‘Nice but timid’ King Charles slammed for not confronting Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle told to choose ‘serious career’ & stop attacks on Royal family video

Meghan Markle told to choose ‘serious career’ & stop attacks on Royal family