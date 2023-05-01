Sara Ali Khan pens emotional note as she wraps up 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan is going to play the role of a freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in a patriotic film named Ae Watan Mere Watan.

On May 1, Sara shared a few pictures from the sets as she completed the shoot of the film. She posted a few clicks that also featured filmmaker Kannan Iyer and also penned an emotional note.

Khan wrote: "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever - Mahatma Gandhi.Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray Usha Mehta; the true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some characters stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry Usha with me forever. Jai Bholenath."

The Kedernath actress looked stunning in a white coloured saree draped around her in the most perfect way possible. Her hair was properly tied up in braids. She simply wore a watch as an accessory.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is going to be a pure patriotic film where Sara will be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter of the 1940s named Usha Mehta.



On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in film Gaslight, which streamed on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film also featured Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda in pivotal roles.