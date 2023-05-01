 
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle needs to ‘realize’ family is ‘everything’ after Thomas Markle plea

Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle has been told to mend bond with ailing father Thomas Markle Sr. after he issued a plea to her in a teaser of his upcoming interview.

In a conversation with The Mirror, a former friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Lizzie Cundy, said that she needs to understand that “family is everything” before it’s too late.

"Meghan needs to do the right thing at last before it's too late,” Lizzie said. "Her dad is seriously ill, he's had a terrible stroke and he's trying to reach out to her – family is everything, she needs to realise it.”

"As does Harry, Thomas hasn't met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet yet,” she added.

This comes after Thomas made "deathbed plea" to his estranged daughter in forthcoming explosive interview in which he will join Samantha Markle and son Thomas Markle Jr.

During the interview for Channel 7, Thomas begged for the Suits alum’s attention by making a "deathbed plea" to "the daughter he lost."

"How can I fix this?" he said while holding childhood photos of Meghan.

According to the publication, Thomas has a lot of health problems in recent years including a stroke in May 2022 which allegedly affected his speech.


