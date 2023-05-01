 
Will Smith, Chris Rock can end feud if they seek therapy: Psychologist

File Footage 

Will Smith and Chris Rock can end their ongoing rift if they both decide to take therapy, claimed a psychologist.

Speaking to Insider, psychologist Dr. Frederick Smith explained what causes friendship breakups and if the two people can ever reconcile especially in case of the Emancipation star and the comedian.

The expert, who has experience of working in the field of mental health for 15 years, said it is very important to determine where the anger came from that destroyed the friendship of two people.

"Was the anger you felt toward the person related to them or something they did?" the psychologist said. "Or is it something else that was going on, and you took your anger out on that person?"

"A lot of times, we won't face the major stressor and we'll take it out on the person that deserves it the least. That can be a spouse, significant other, family member, or even a friend," Smith added.

However, he went on to suggest that if both parties are willing to let the rift go and reconcile then taking therapy can really help them reestablish their bond.

"A therapist will help them reestablish that friendship by helping them look into where it started. My philosophy is we cannot focus on the present without looking into the past," he said.

The psychologist even suggested that it is better in some situations to end the friendship if it has run its due course.

"This is difficult for some people to accept, but some friendships will end. That's natural," he said. "You will not be able to maintain friendships with everybody that comes into your life."

"A lot of times, we run into these problems because we're trying to make seasonal people a lifetime commitment,” the expert said.

Smith shocked the world after he smacked Rock on stage during 2022 Academy Awards over a joke he cracked on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Later, he apologized to the comedian in a YouTube video. But the two did not mend their bond with Rock even opening up about the incident during his Netflix special, in which he bashed Will for slapping him. 

