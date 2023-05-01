Julie Chen Moonves wants to play matchmaker for Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

Julie Chen Moonves said she wants to see Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian date each other.

Speaking to E! News, Moonves suggested that the former NFL player and The Kardashians star would make an interesting pair on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 53-year-old said that the two A-list celebrities, who are both single since they parted ways with their respective partners last year, should have a “little showmance” on the reality TV show.

During her interview, the television personality was asked who were her dream celebrity houseguests on the long-running show, to which she said she would like to play matchmaker for Brady and Kardashian.

“I'm gonna say Kim Kardashian,” she said before revealing her reason, “because she's Kim Kardashian and one of the most beautiful, fascinating women in the world.”

Moonves went on to say that the athlete would make good competition on the celebrity edition of the reality show. “Seven Super Bowl rings, but can he win Big Brother?” she said.

“And he's single,” she continued. “And I think Kim Kardashian, you know — I'm just saying, a little showmance. I'm just putting it out there.”

“I love love,” she said before concluding.

Brady was married to Bundchen for 13 years before they decided to part ways. While Kardashian was in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson before the two split up after nine months together.