Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s bitter argument ‘screams separation’

Experts have started noticing ‘cracks’ coming to the surface of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

These shell shocking revelations have been brought to light by sources close to the National Enquirer.

The insider in question started everything off by explaining the ‘red flags’ that exist within Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

So much so that, according to the insider, “The royals became aware of cracks in the marriage when Harry publicly admitted Meghan threatened to walk out after he raised his voice during a bitter argument.”

