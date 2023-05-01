 
Javed Akhtar comments on Satish Kaushik's production company

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently made a statement about his friend and colleague Satish Kaushik, stating that Kaushik's production company could have earned between ₹150-200 crore if it had been managed better.

Akhtar made the comments during a recent interview, where he was asked about his thoughts on Kaushik's career as a producer. Akhtar praised Kaushik's talents as a filmmaker and producer but expressed regret that his company had not been able to reach its full potential.

Akhtar went on to suggest that Kaushik's company could have earned much more if it had been managed better, citing the example of other successful production companies in the industry.

Kaushik, who was a well-known actor and director, has produced several films under his banner, including "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai." However, his company has not been as successful as some of its peers in the industry. He passed away earlier this year. 

