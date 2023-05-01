 
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'pulling off a massive PR reset'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of “posing up a storm like her entire career is riding on her pulling off a PR reset.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “The King faces his post-coronation weeks, when he should be trying to capitalise on the leftover national bonhomie and pride, turning it into longer lasting support for the institution, being overshadowed by his glossy daughter-in-law.”

“For both Charles and Meghan, a lot is riding on the coming weeks and months.”

“On one hand we will have a 74-year-old P-plate Kingwho will be waving and shaking hands like the future of a 1000-year-old institution depends on it. (It does).”

“And on the other, a 41-year-old former cable actress who will be posing up a storm like her entire career is riding on her pulling off a PR reset. (It is).”

