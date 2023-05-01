Kartik Aaryan attends Spotboy's wedding in casuals, fans speculate about outfit choice

Kartik Aaryan attends spotboy's wedding in casual outfit

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently attended a spotboy's wedding in Mumbai, but fans were quick to notice that he was dressed in casuals instead of traditional Indian attire.

Pictures from the wedding show Aaryan wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, while other guests were dressed in more formal attire like sherwanis and suits. Fans were left wondering why the actor had opted for such a casual look, especially since it was a wedding.

Some fans on social media speculated that Aaryan may have been in a hurry and didn't have time to change into more formal attire. Others wondered if he was making a statement by breaking from the traditional dress code.



A few fans also defended the actor, saying that it was his personal choice and that he had the right to dress however he wanted. They also pointed out that the spotboy himself seemed happy to have Aaryan in attendance, regardless of what he was wearing.

Aaryan, who is known for his roles in films like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," has not commented on the outfit choice or the reactions from fans.