Monday May 01, 2023
Victoria Beckham shares heartfelt note to honour designer Karl Lagerfeld

Victoria Beckham has shared a heartfelt note to pay tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on Met Gala Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls member shared throwback photos with Karl with a heartfelt note.

She said, “In honour of Karl on #MetGala Monday! Karl Lagerfeld was a genius and always so kind and generous to me, both personally and professionally.

“He had a sense of humour like no other - he really was one of the funniest men in fashion!! - and inspired us all with his artistic talents and vision.”

Victoria further said, “It was a dream come true to be photographed by him in 2012 on Gabrielle Chanel's famous staircase at 31 Rue Cambon, Paris. I can’t wait to see this year’s Met exhibition honouring one of fashion’s most celebrated visionaries. xx VB”

This year's Met Gala honours Karl Lagerfeld.

