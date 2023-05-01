 
Monday May 01, 2023
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' makes critics go gaga

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 makes critics go gaga
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to grace the big screens on May 5. Leading several critics to rate the much-anticipated film as one of the best movies of Marvel.

The upcoming movie will mark the end of the Guardians franchise, as Chris Pratt's team of misfit heroes set to save the universe one last time.

The Independent’s chief film reviewer Clarisse Loughrey wrote, "Vol 3 should “make audiences thrilled about what comes next for Gunn in his new position as co-head of DC Studios.”

The Empire gave four stars to James Gunn's last Marvel movie, penning, “[Vol 3] isn’t perfect. But the love that Gunn has for these characters is overwhelming, and that carries it through the rougher and slower patches. He successfully balances his tendency towards occasional snark by letting that love shine through every frame, to often heartbreaking effect.”

The Guardian, with its three stars, wrote, “Now Guardians of the Galaxy has reached the threequel stage: overlong, yes, and finally reaching for an importance and emotional closure (perhaps inspired by Gunn’s own emotional corporate redemption) that it doesn’t quite encompass, while leaving the GOTG brand open for a next-gen reboot. But it’s still spectacular, spirited and often funny.”

