DC boss James Gunn teases 'Superman Reboot'

Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

DC head honcho James Gunn said J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates's Superman Reboot film is not fully shelved, leaving fans in wild joy.

Speaking to io9, the new DC boss clarified that incoming of Superman: Legacy does not mean it would impact other Superman stories.

“Those two things are totally unrelated,” Gunn continued. “That’s an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That’s totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like Joker.”

Previously, J.J. Abrams' Superman project splashed headlines in 2021 and reportedly mulled a Black Superman in the film.

Earlier, Gunn said the production is weighing potential candidates for the titular role.

Speaking to Variety, the DC boss also ruled out Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt as Superman.

“It’s not Chris Pratt. If he was a few years younger, maybe.”

