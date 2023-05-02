 
Royals
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Prince Harry could skip Camilla's crowning

Royal aides and experts believe that it It won't be easy for Prince Harry  to pay respect to his stepmother at the coronation as he previously branded Camilla a "villain" and "dangerous".

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Consort Camilla if he attends her crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

Meghan Markle's hubby, who has confirmed to attend his father's coronation alone on May 6, is set to face his family, once he has criticised, at the landmark ceremony.

Some speculate that the father-of-two will leave the ceremony soon-after King Charles coronation and he won't stay at the palace to witness Camilla's crowning.

Harry, as per reports, has a plan to attend the historic event for two hours.

King Charles' two-hour coronation service begins at 11am and ends at 1pm, meaning the Duke could be on a plane by 2pm. if it happens Harry could be back in California by the early evening.

The Duke will even have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla, and that's going to be a very tough pill to swallow, according to a former royal aide. Some believe that if Harry does so it could be an act of hypocrisy.

While, others believe that Archie and Lilibet's father will have to follow the royal tradition to keep the door open and preserve his royal title.

