Tuesday May 02, 2023
Prince William has seen his worth 'all wrong': Prince Harry

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Prince William always wanted to be in the front lines during his time in the army, claims Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who was not allowed to be on the battle field due to security threats, resisted his younger brother, who was given a chance to serve Britain in the Afghan war.

Speaking about the differences between the brothers, Prince Harry reveals he felt apologetic for getting more opportunities than the ‘heir.’

Meanwhile, Prince William was training to be a jet pilot- a safer job against the enemies.

Speaking about the time, the Duke of Sussex pens in his memoir: “So Willy was now training to be a search and rescue pilot, and perhaps feeling quietly frustrated about it. In which case, he was seeing it all wrong.”

Harry continues: “He was doing remarkable, vital work, I thought, saving lives every week. I was proud of him, and full of respect for the way he was dedicating himself wholeheartedly to his preparation.”

Prince Harry eventually left the army after a decade of service on ground and as a pilot. He was stripped off his military titles a year after he decided to quit UK with Meghan Markle and move to the US in 2020.

