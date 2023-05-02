Autopsy reports in Kenyan cult deaths confirm starvation, asphyxiation

Naomi Kahindi, who lost her sister and her children, all of them followers of a Christian cult named "Good News International Church", who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death in Shakahola, mourns at the Malindi sub-district hospital mortuary in Malindi, Kilifi county, Kenya April 26, 2023. —Reuters

NAIROBI: The bodies of multiple children exhumed in eastern Kenya exhibited symptoms of starvation and asphyxiation, a government pathologist said on Monday, as investigators started the first autopsies on over 100 people connected to a doomsday cult.

Investigators said they had finished 10 postmortems, including nine minors aged between 18 months and 10 years, and one female adult, from the 101 bodies found last month in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest, Kenya.

Authorities say the dead were followers of the Good News International Church, led by pastor Paul Mackenzie, whom they accuse of recommending his follower starve themselves to death to be the first to go to heaven before the end of the world.

Eight cult members who were found emaciated in the forest died later. So far, 44 people have been rescued.

Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14 alongside 14 other suspected cult members.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor told reporters: "Generally, most of them had features of starvation. We saw features of people who had not eaten. There was no food in the stomach."

He added that two bodies showed signs of asphyxiation.

The deaths amount to one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history and the toll is expected to rise further, with the Kenyan Red Cross saying more than 300 people have been reported missing.

Mackenzie has made no public comment. Reuters spoke to two lawyers acting for Mackenzie but both declined to comment on the accusations against him.

Children account for most of the bodies recovered so far, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Friday.

Oduor said the government was collecting DNA samples from people who had reported missing relatives. He said the matching process would take at least a month to complete.

On Sunday, President William Ruto said he would appoint a judicial commission of inquiry this week to probe what happened in Shakahola.