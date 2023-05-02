 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Autopsy reports in Kenyan cult deaths confirm starvation, asphyxiation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Naomi Kahindi, who lost her sister and her children, all of them followers of a Christian cult named Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death in Shakahola, mourns at the Malindi sub-district hospital mortuary in Malindi, Kilifi county, Kenya April 26, 2023. —Reuters
Naomi Kahindi, who lost her sister and her children, all of them followers of a Christian cult named "Good News International Church", who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death in Shakahola, mourns at the Malindi sub-district hospital mortuary in Malindi, Kilifi county, Kenya April 26, 2023. —Reuters

NAIROBI: The bodies of multiple children exhumed in eastern Kenya exhibited symptoms of starvation and asphyxiation, a government pathologist said on Monday, as investigators started the first autopsies on over 100 people connected to a doomsday cult.

Investigators said they had finished 10 postmortems, including nine minors aged between 18 months and 10 years, and one female adult, from the 101 bodies found last month in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest, Kenya.

Authorities say the dead were followers of the Good News International Church, led by pastor Paul Mackenzie, whom they accuse of recommending his follower starve themselves to death to be the first to go to heaven before the end of the world.

Eight cult members who were found emaciated in the forest died later. So far, 44 people have been rescued.

Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14 alongside 14 other suspected cult members.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor told reporters: "Generally, most of them had features of starvation. We saw features of people who had not eaten. There was no food in the stomach."

He added that two bodies showed signs of asphyxiation.

The deaths amount to one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history and the toll is expected to rise further, with the Kenyan Red Cross saying more than 300 people have been reported missing.

Mackenzie has made no public comment. Reuters spoke to two lawyers acting for Mackenzie but both declined to comment on the accusations against him.

Children account for most of the bodies recovered so far, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Friday.

Oduor said the government was collecting DNA samples from people who had reported missing relatives. He said the matching process would take at least a month to complete.

On Sunday, President William Ruto said he would appoint a judicial commission of inquiry this week to probe what happened in Shakahola.

More From World:

Dust storm on Illinois highway leaves six dead, dozens injured

Dust storm on Illinois highway leaves six dead, dozens injured
Why do 30% of US nurses want to quit profession?

Why do 30% of US nurses want to quit profession?
Pakistani expatriate elected as parish councillor in UK's Chiseldon

Pakistani expatriate elected as parish councillor in UK's Chiseldon
Millions take to streets over pension reform on Labour Day

Millions take to streets over pension reform on Labour Day
US panel again takes aim at India on religious freedom

US panel again takes aim at India on religious freedom
Virginia tornado damages several homes, leaves people without power

Virginia tornado damages several homes, leaves people without power
Why US does not celebrate Labor day on May 1?

Why US does not celebrate Labor day on May 1?
UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm stabbed to death

UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm stabbed to death
Former UK PM Liz Truss refusing to pay back £12,000 for bathrobes, slippers

Former UK PM Liz Truss refusing to pay back £12,000 for bathrobes, slippers
Viral locked grave picture is from India's Hyderabad, not Pakistan

Viral locked grave picture is from India's Hyderabad, not Pakistan
Outrage as hoax of 'Rape day' resurfaces on TikTok

Outrage as hoax of 'Rape day' resurfaces on TikTok
Jewels with Nazi links set to fetch over $150 million at auction

Jewels with Nazi links set to fetch over $150 million at auction