Tuesday May 02, 2023
Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023

Gigi Hadid is leaving her fans awestruck with her all new look at the Met Gala.

The 27-year-old supermodel paid homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld in a strapless corset top and a black mesh overlay.

The mother-of-onw added a low-rise black shirt to her dress for the night. 

Gigi's new look comes days after she shared heartfelt details about her relationship with daughter Khai.

"She has already given me so much. I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom," she told The Sunday Times.

"I've always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I'm so glad to be a young mom," Gigi noted.

