Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money

Meghan Markle's new deal with WME is aimed at earning her more money, says insider.

A Hollywood insider tells Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex has signed to get represented by the agency so that she could become more powerful.

“This deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood.

“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show.”

Meanwhile, another source shared the essential reason Meghan and Harry are looking for lucrative deals.

“They need to find a way to make money – this is business.”

A second source added: “Through the fact that Archewell (her company with Prince Harry) is now repped by WME it bolsters Harry and Meghan’s bid to become power players in the production arena.”

"As Meghan has herself said, she’s moved on, she’s living in the present and she’s going to explore her life with the freedoms that her new life affords her," they noted.

