 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Meghan Markle's new deal with WME is aimed at earning her more money, says insider.

A Hollywood insider tells Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex has signed to get represented by the agency so that she could become more powerful.

“This deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood.

“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show.”

Meanwhile, another source shared the essential reason Meghan and Harry are looking for lucrative deals. 

“They need to find a way to make money – this is business.”

A second source added: “Through the fact that Archewell (her company with Prince Harry) is now repped by WME it bolsters Harry and Meghan’s bid to become power players in the production arena.”

"As Meghan has herself said, she’s moved on, she’s living in the present and she’s going to explore her life with the freedoms that her new life affords her," they noted.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023 video

Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023
Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment video

Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment
Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos video

Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala video

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala
Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry video

Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry
Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway

Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th anniversary: ‘Love is everything’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th anniversary: ‘Love is everything’
Prince William has seen his worth 'all wrong': Prince Harry video

Prince William has seen his worth 'all wrong': Prince Harry
Prince Harry talks about time he wanted to 'hide from humanity' video

Prince Harry talks about time he wanted to 'hide from humanity'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting closer to give their relationship a name?

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting closer to give their relationship a name?
Met Gala 2023: Star-studded lineup for year's biggest fashion event

Met Gala 2023: Star-studded lineup for year's biggest fashion event
K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon reveals he fought all 6 members of his group

K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon reveals he fought all 6 members of his group