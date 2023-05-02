 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui would like to quit acting for THIS reason

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that he would rather prefer quitting the industry rather than being stereotyped in a particular role.

Yesterday, Nawaz was present at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra where he opened up about his 20 years journey in the film industry and how he has evolved as an actor.

Sacred Games actor stated: “You learn everyday, it’s a new experience which helps enhance your craft. I can’t act the way I used to 20 years ago because today I carry the experience of those many years. It’s important to evolve constantly and with experience, your acting also changes. I can’t be stuck. If someone tells me that they’ll make me a superstar but I’ll have to do just one kind of role, I’ll shoot myself. I’ll quickly get bored, quit it and join some other field.”

Siddiqui says that he cannot stick to a single genre of acting. He wants to explore diverse roles.

“I just finished a film in Frankfurt, which had a unit of only 10 people. It’s not a big film, but a deep film. I’m also doing a big South film of several crore. It’s important to have this adjustment in your body, your thought process only then can you try becoming an actor. Otherwise it’s all images, something is attached with your name someone is mega, someone something else. But my attempt is only to keep experimenting” said Nawazuddin.

Film Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a rom-com film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra, Neha Sharma and Mahaakshay Chakraborty, reports News18. 

