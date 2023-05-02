 
Royals
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Princess Anne vouches for King Charles’ ‘commitment’ to the monarchy

Princess Anne gave her brother, King Charles, her seal of approval ahead of the historic Coronation ceremony.

The 74-year-old royal will be the oldest King to be crowned in the British history. In an interview with CBC News, his sister, Anne, vouched for his commitment to the serving the monarchy.

“Well, you know what you’re getting because he’s been practicing for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change,” the Princess Royal, 72 said in the interview. “You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true.”

Ever since Charles ascended after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, his reign has encountered many anti-monarchy protests. Princess Anne shared that the protests does not seem to faze her.

“We don’t, in many respects, need to deal with it. It is the monarch that is the key to this. And the constitution that underpins the monarchy,” she said.

“We, as a family, see ourselves there to support that role. What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way which it can convey continuity, of not just interest but of service, of understanding, the way that people of communities want to live their life,” she added.

However, as far as the family’s relevance is concerned, the Princess Royal acknowledged that the conversation was happening but she was not “necessarily” willing to have.

“I think it’s perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion, but I would just underline that the monarchy provides with the constitution a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way.”

