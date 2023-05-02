 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha' s engagement news have been confirmed by sources

Parineeti Chopra is finally getting engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in New Delhi on May 13.

Indian Express reached out to Parineeti’s representative for the confirmation of the news. The duo’s dating rumours emerged after they were spotted going on lunch dates not once but more than that.

A few days that back, there were rumours that the Ishaqzaade famed actress will be getting engaged to young politician during her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s visit to India in October.

Parineeti and Raghav have not uttered a word about their rumoured relationship. They have decided to remain tight-lipped about it.

Their dating rumours fueled up when Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga Co-star Harrdy Sandhu congratulated her during a media interaction. He stated: “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck.”

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora also showered his blessings on the couple via twitter. He wrote: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

Work wise, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh in upcoming film Chamkila. 

