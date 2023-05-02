 
Ariana Madix reacts to Tom Sandoval roast

Ariana Madix has fully enjoyed the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner, seemingly the joke about her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” Daily Show artist Roy Wood Jr said in his roast, adding, “Tucker [Carlson] got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

The comedian hits at Carlson by comparing his exit from Fox News to Sandoval's scandal, leading the reality star to cover his face with surprise.

Meanwhile, Madix is living her best life as single, “Ariana is single and is having the time of her life,” a source told Us Weekly after her lip-locking with Daniel Wai at Coachella went viral.

“She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

The source said, “She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel. She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

Further, Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have publicly apologized to Madix. Plus, the 28-year-old had checked into a facility for mental health amid a scandal drama.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement said.

