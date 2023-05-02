Meghan Markle should show compassion to ailing father after his dying plea

Meghan Markle has been told that she should show compassion to her father Thomas Markle Sr. after he issued a deathbed plea to her.

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father since 2018 and did not even pay him a visit after he suffered a stroke last year.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Carole Malone warned the Suits alum that it will “haunt” her forever if she failed to forgive her father despite his plea.

“I feel desperately sorry for Thomas Markle. What he is saying is it is his dying wish that he is reunited with his daughter,” the Daily Express columnist said.

“You hear him slurring him, he’s learned to speak again – it has been almost a year since he’s been able to speak properly – and the one thing he is saying is how can I fix this?

“He is begging his daughter; he is literally begging her,” she added before saying that even if she does not want to reunite with them, the least she can do is to make contact with him.

“Even if they don’t get together again, even if they don’t see each other regularly, she should make time to see him before he dies because…if you don’t do that with families if you let someone die on you in the way Thomas Markle is going to die, I suspect, without seeing his daughter, it will haunt her,” the expert continued.

“You don’t get away without scars with that…where is her compassion for this man who may not be in this world for very much longer,” Malone added.

In an explosive interview with Channel 7, Thomas said he “refused” to be “buried” by his estranged daughter.

“She loved me. I’m her hero. And suddenly I was thrown out,” he added. "I wish that we could sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences."