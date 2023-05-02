Prince Harry having second thoughts about attending King’s Coronation?

Prince Harry could possibly ditch the Coronation of King Charles at the last minute, which has stirred the Palace.

While the Buckingham Palace confirmed the attendance of the Duke of Sussex, 38, last month, insiders told Mail on Sunday that the organisers are still waiting on confirmation of his arrival.

The insiders revealed that Coronation organisers are reportedly still seeking confirmation of “when he is coming, where he is staying, when he is going back and whether he is happy with his seating position in the Abbey.”

Some insiders harbour suspicions that he may cancel his appearance at the eleventh hour. They further added that communicating to confirm details of arrangement has been like “trying to communicate with Mars.”

The sources claimed that since they have been told so little about the duke’s plans that “anything could happen”, ranging from a short appearance to a last-minute cancellation. One insider said, “He has not been responding other than in a ‘We acknowledge your email’ holding manner.’ It’s like trying to communicate with Mars – it was easier to deal with Sinn Fein.”

It was reported earlier that Prince Harry will only be attending the historic ceremony for merely two hours so that he can make it in time for his son, Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which is on the same day.

The Coronation source added, “Harry seems to be adopting a High Noon approach, making everyone sweat about his movements. While the Royals are confident that he will show up, others involved are not quite so convinced.”

They continued, “The working assumption now is that, assuming he does come, it could mean arriving as late as very early Saturday by private jet and leaving by late afternoon the same day.”