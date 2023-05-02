 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Margaret Thatcher's aide says Harry has become a bitter narcissist

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Margaret Thatchers aide says Harry has become a bitter narcissist

Former aide to late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher Nile Gardiner lashed out at Prince Harry after it was reported that the Duke of Sussex would leave for the UK immediately after the coronation of his father King Charles.

Commenting on Harry's decision, Gardiner said, "Rude Harry has zero respect for his own father and the Royal Family."

Nile Gardiner, who is a foreign policy analyst, said, "Harry has become a shallow and bitter narcissist with a vendetta against the British Monarchy while he and Meghan profit off their Royal titles."

More From Royals:

Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced? video

Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced?
Prince Harry having second thoughts about attending King’s Coronation? video

Prince Harry having second thoughts about attending King’s Coronation?
Samantha Markle reveals Meghan Markle’s first words for Prince Harry video

Samantha Markle reveals Meghan Markle’s first words for Prince Harry
Prince Harry would 'hurt' King Charles by leaving early from coronation video

Prince Harry would 'hurt' King Charles by leaving early from coronation
Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams is pregnant again

Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams is pregnant again
Meghan Markle should show compassion to ailing father after his dying plea

Meghan Markle should show compassion to ailing father after his dying plea
Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday ahead King Charles coronation video

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday ahead King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle could have been the ‘next Princess Diana’: Former pal video

Meghan Markle could have been the ‘next Princess Diana’: Former pal
Princess Anne dismisses predictions about King Charles abdication video

Princess Anne dismisses predictions about King Charles abdication
Kate Middleton’s floral headpiece to represent Charles’ passion for nature video

Kate Middleton’s floral headpiece to represent Charles’ passion for nature
Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Princess Anne vouches for King Charles’ ‘commitment’ to the monarchy video

Princess Anne vouches for King Charles’ ‘commitment’ to the monarchy