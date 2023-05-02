 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Woody Harrelson's blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke

Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke

Woody Harrelson has recently addressed Saturday Night Live criticism over Covid vaccine protocols.

“Well, people told me it was, shall we say, trending. No, I don’t look at that (expletive)”said the Zombieland in a new interview with Esquire.

The Duel star explained, “I feel like, ‘I said it on SNL’. I don’t need to go further with it [pause]…other than to say – well, no, I won’t. Never mind. That’s enough…But it doesn’t change my life one bit.”

“Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful,” stated the 61-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harrelson also shared his views on political beliefs, calling himself “a libertarian”.

“There are things that the liberals do that I think,” stated the actor.

Harrelson further commented, “And then there’s also conservative ideology that strikes me as odd. I consider myself, really, an anarchist… Well, I’m probably more of a libertarian.”

“I never see government work. It always seems to be working for the people who got you there. It’s businessmen working for bigger businessmen. It’s not businessmen working for their constituents,” remarked the Champions actor.

Harrelson added, “I think government just usually sucks…am I wrong? Even the social programs, they do it reluctantly, and they’re just always trying to gobble back what they can from the social programs.”

