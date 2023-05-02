Ed Sheeran raises copyright trial stakes 

 
Ed Sheeran revealed he would retire from music if he found guilty of lifting Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On, as he faced the Manhattan jury in a copyright infringement case.

The four-time Grammy winner asked what would happen if he lost the case.

“If that happens, I’m done – I’m stopping,” the Perfect singer declared.

Adding, “I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.”

The 32-year-old fervently denied copying his hit Thinking Out Loud from Gaye's 1973 R&B classic.

“Did you copy anything from ‘Let’s Get it On’ when you wrote ‘Thinking Out Loud?’” attorney Farkas questioned Sheeran.

“No,” he maintained.

In other news, Sheeran revealed his life's tough phase where he faced never-imagined emotional damage in the new Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, where in the same month, his wife was diagnosed with cancer and best friend Jamal Edwards suddenly died.

"In a kinda chaotic storm where you’re just trying to stay level,” adding, “Like, I hadn’t really grown up until I felt grief. Loss — it just took over my life.”

