Tuesday May 02, 2023
Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shared sweet memories of her former husband late Elvis Presley on their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Priscilla shared a loved-up throwback photo with King of Rock ‘n’ roll, saying “May 1st. A very special day for Elvis and I.”

She also shared the lyrics from Elvis 1968 song “Memories” which reads: “Memories pressed between the pages of my mind

“Memories sweetened through the ages just like wine.”

Elvis Presley and Priscilla got married in 1967 and divorced six years later in 1973.

The celebrity couple shared daughter Lisa Marie Presley together, who died from a heart attack at the beginning of this year.

Earlier, in an interview last month, Priscilla disclosed secrets about her romance with the former husband, saying she never ever ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley.

