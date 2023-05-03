Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death

Prince Harry talks about losing his fear of death at a very young age.



The Duke of Sussex admits he stopped being afraid of the future the moment he lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident.

Harry, who would later go into British Army, underwent various life threatening challenges during his 10-year course.

He pens in memoir ‘Spare’: "Nige the Ninja managed to show me how to fly a helicopter while doing other things, countless other things, and, what was more, to do so with something approaching self-love. These were flying lessons, but I think back on them as life lessons, and gradually there were more good ones than bad.”

Harry continues: “He was, I realize now, one of the most truthful people I’ve ever known, and he knew a secret about truth that many people are unwilling to accept: it’s N usually painful. He wanted me to believe in myself, but that belief could never be based on false promises or fake compliments. The royal road to mastery was paved with facts. Not that he was categorically opposed to compliments.”

Speaking about taking danger head on, the Duke remembers being told about his lack of fear of life’s end.

He adds: “One day, almost in passing, he said that I appeared to lack any…fear. You’re not terribly concerned, if I may say, Lieutenant Wales, with dying. That’s true. I explained that I hadn’t been afraid of death since the age of twelve. He nodded once. He got it. We moved on.”