Embiid's outstanding season secures him NBA's Most Valuable Player honour

The NBA has a new Most Valuable Player, and it's none other than Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. He won the award on Tuesday, comfortably defeating two-time award winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Embiid, who finished as a runner-up behind Jokic in the past two seasons, had a stellar regular season campaign that saw him average 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 66 games.

The voting process was done through a preferential ballot, and the results showed that Embiid garnered 73 first-place votes, with Jokic receiving 15, and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo with 12. The towering Cameroonian power forward was ecstatic after receiving the award, saying that it had been a long time coming.

Embiid's journey to NBA stardom began when he was discovered at a basketball camp run by fellow Cameroonian and former NBA player Luc Mbah a Moute. He played one season of US college basketball before being chosen by Philadelphia with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, a foot injury forced him to miss the entirety of the 2014-2015 season, and further surgery ruled him out of the 2015-2016 campaign.

Embiid finally made his regular season debut in October 2016, where he immediately showcased his talent. However, it was under Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers that he flourished. Rivers built his team and game plan around Embiid, and was also instrumental in his improved fitness. Embiid hired a personal chef and worked with a nutritionist, determined to stay in peak physical condition.

Embiid's performances this season have been nothing short of spectacular. He won the NBA's scoring title for a second straight year with an average of 33.1 points, and his performances have included three 50-point games this season. He also became only the second player in NBA history after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to record 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and 80 percent shooting in a game last month.

Despite his impressive performances, Embiid's journey to the playoffs was cut short due to a knee injury. The Sixers have played their last two playoff games without him, but his MVP award cements his status as one of the elite players in the NBA. Embiid hopes to continue his journey to greatness and become a leader for his team, just as Rivers advised him to be.