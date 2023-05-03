Arjun Kapoor gets 'emotional' after attending Hans Zimmer concert in Germany

Arjun attends the concert in Germany with father Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has an emotional expereince as he attends Hans Zimmer's concert in Germany.

Arjun shared a monologue video that showed a glimpse of his Germany trip with his father Boney Kapoor where he had a ball of a time with him while attending the rockstar's concert in Frankfurt.

The Gunday actor also recorded a video for sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor who couldn't attend the concert.

He mentioned in the caption that it was something that he had on his bucket list, and now he has finally ticked it off. He called the experience 'incredible' and 'inspiring'.

The caption on Arjun's post read: "HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring and incredible Ticked this one off my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this? Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember. "

The 37-year old actor also recorded a few live performances of Hans like The Lion King, Inception, and Pirates of the Carribean, reports Indiatoday.



Work wise, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in film Kuttey along with Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah.