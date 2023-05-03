Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation?

 
Prince Harry, who has been asked to evict the Frogmore Cottage, will likely to spend a night at his former home last time during his brief visit to UK for King Charles coronation.

The Duke of Sussex will attend his father King Charles coronation without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Although it will be Prince Harry’s brief visit but question is being raised where will he stay in UK?

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke of Sussex will likely to spend a night at his former home Frogmore Cottage during his brief visit.

The report further claims, it could be the last time Prince Harry stays at Frogmore Cottage as he and his wife have been asked to vacate the house by summer 2023.

The keys of the cottage have been handed over to Prince Andrew.

There are also reports, Prince Harry will return to California on the same day to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on King Charles coronation on May 6, with his family due to time difference.

