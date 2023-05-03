 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jameela Jamil points blame at 2023 Met Gala for its ‘selective cancel culture’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Jameela Jamil points blame at 2023 Met Gala for its ‘selective cancel culture’
Jameela Jamil points blame at 2023 Met Gala for its ‘selective cancel culture’

The 2023 Met Gala has famed actor Jameela Jamil clapping back against the ‘selective nature of cancel culture’.

She voiced everything over on Instagram, with a lengthy write up.

It started by saying, “Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants, and to sexual assault survivors.”

“And all the women's publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it,” she further added.

“Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me,” she also admitted. “But Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot…and everyone just decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when *convenient*. And it's one rule for us and another rule for everybody else. Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important.”

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran recalls writing 'Perfect' for wife Cherry Seaborn in 'The Sum of It All'

Ed Sheeran recalls writing 'Perfect' for wife Cherry Seaborn in 'The Sum of It All'
Austin Butler’s menacing ‘Dune: Part Two’ look unveiled first teaser trailer

Austin Butler’s menacing ‘Dune: Part Two’ look unveiled first teaser trailer
Miley Cyrus ‘thrilled’ as mom Tish gets engaged to beau Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus ‘thrilled’ as mom Tish gets engaged to beau Dominic Purcell

Prince Harry 'addiction to adrenalin' is bringing him to King coronation video

Prince Harry 'addiction to adrenalin' is bringing him to King coronation
Kylie Jenner 'shut out' of Doja Cat party: 'They wouldn't let her in' video

Kylie Jenner 'shut out' of Doja Cat party: 'They wouldn't let her in'
Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to David: couple's dance video goes viral

Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to David: couple's dance video goes viral
Why Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny hit Met Gala red carpet separately?

Why Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny hit Met Gala red carpet separately?
Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala 2023: Cockroach creates a buzz as it hits red carpet alongside celebs video

Met Gala 2023: Cockroach creates a buzz as it hits red carpet alongside celebs
Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa video

Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa
Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death video

Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?