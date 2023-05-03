Jameela Jamil points blame at 2023 Met Gala for its ‘selective cancel culture’

The 2023 Met Gala has famed actor Jameela Jamil clapping back against the ‘selective nature of cancel culture’.

She voiced everything over on Instagram, with a lengthy write up.

It started by saying, “Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants, and to sexual assault survivors.”

“And all the women's publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it,” she further added.

“Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me,” she also admitted. “But Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot…and everyone just decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when *convenient*. And it's one rule for us and another rule for everybody else. Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important.”

