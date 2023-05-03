 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton recalls Princess Charlotte’s words that made her ‘guilty’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Kate Middleton felt her mom guilt kick in when Princess Charlotte asked her an innocent question.

During an interview with Giovanna Fletcher for her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, earlier this year, via Mirror, the Princess of Wales, 41, got candid about motherhood and how she feels guilty when her royal duties take priority.

When the host asked if she feels mom-guilt, she shared, “Yes, absolutely. And, anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.”

She explained that being a parent is “a constant challenge” and she feels guilty when her children ask her why she does not always drop them off at school.

“Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?’” Kate told the host.

The mother of three feels guilty about the parenting decisions she makes. “[You’re] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.”

She continued, “The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better. So yeah, it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it’s not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days – and you can dilute that with others who aren't on that particular day struggling.”

In the end, she surmised, “I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible.”

More From Royals:

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed video

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed
Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation? video

Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation?
Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation video

Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup video

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup
Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation? video

Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation?
Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation
New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

New Zealand PM sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles' monarchy

New Zealand PM sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles' monarchy

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala
Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced? video

Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced?