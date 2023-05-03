How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to snub her brother-in-law Prince Harry during King Charles coronation by not speaking to him following his claims in memoir Spare.



Prince Harry is set to attend the coronation without his family---wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Royal expert Nick Bullen has claimed Kate Middleton ‘does not feel need’ to speak to Harry before coronation.

Nick Bullen told US Weekly, per Daily Express, "After Harry said so much about Kate in [his memoir] Spare, and about Camilla, the extended family - his step-mother, his sister-in-law - none of them really feel the need to follow up with a conversation."

The report quoted the royal expert claiming he doubts there will be any signs of reconciliation at King Charles coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Earlier, Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie claimed as for Harry and William's relationship, saying nothing's changed in the matter. It's still as icy as ever.

"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London."

He went on to say, "and I don't think things will change."