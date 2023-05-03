 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to snub her brother-in-law Prince Harry during King Charles coronation by not speaking to him following his claims in memoir Spare.

Prince Harry is set to attend the coronation without his family---wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Royal expert Nick Bullen has claimed Kate Middleton ‘does not feel need’ to speak to Harry before coronation.

Nick Bullen told US Weekly, per Daily Express, "After Harry said so much about Kate in [his memoir] Spare, and about Camilla, the extended family - his step-mother, his sister-in-law - none of them really feel the need to follow up with a conversation."

The report quoted the royal expert claiming he doubts there will be any signs of reconciliation at King Charles coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Earlier, Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie claimed as for Harry and William's relationship, saying nothing's changed in the matter. It's still as icy as ever.

"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London."

He went on to say, "and I don't think things will change."

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton recalls Princess Charlotte’s words that made her ‘guilty’ video

Kate Middleton recalls Princess Charlotte’s words that made her ‘guilty’
Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation? video

Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation?
Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation video

Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup video

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup
Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation? video

Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation?
Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation
New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

New Zealand PM sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles' monarchy

New Zealand PM sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles' monarchy

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala

Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala
Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced? video

Do you know Camilla does not have her ears pierced?