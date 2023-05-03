Prince Harry exposing King Charles' unnecessary ‘inner workings, and inner drama’

Prince Harry has just been warned about his alleged desire to expose “practically everything, without irony or filters.”

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He believes “What generates such an appeal for The Royal family is the speculation, the not-quite knowing; the titillating semi-insights, the spectacle catalysed by gossip.”

“It only works if at least some of the reality is obscured,” he further went on to add.

But “Prince Harry went 100 per cent - relating practically everything, without irony or filters, so that much of the inner workings, and inner drama actually came across as benign.”