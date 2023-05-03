 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry exposing King Charles' unnecessary ‘inner workings, and inner drama’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Prince Harry exposing King Charles unnecessary ‘inner workings, and inner drama’
Prince Harry exposing King Charles' unnecessary ‘inner workings, and inner drama’ 

Prince Harry has just been warned about his alleged desire to expose “practically everything, without irony or filters.”

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He believes “What generates such an appeal for The Royal family is the speculation, the not-quite knowing; the titillating semi-insights, the spectacle catalysed by gossip.”

“It only works if at least some of the reality is obscured,” he further went on to add.

But “Prince Harry went 100 per cent - relating practically everything, without irony or filters, so that much of the inner workings, and inner drama actually came across as benign.”

More From Royals:

Meghan taking notes from Diana’s ‘playbook’ to steal limelight from coronation

Meghan taking notes from Diana’s ‘playbook’ to steal limelight from coronation
Prince Harry’s PR crusade a ‘lost cause’: ‘He’s done for’ video

Prince Harry’s PR crusade a ‘lost cause’: ‘He’s done for’
Prince Harry and royal family need to make ‘better decisions’ to ‘move forward’ video

Prince Harry and royal family need to make ‘better decisions’ to ‘move forward’
Meghan Markle skips Met Gala amid fears she’d leak conversations video

Meghan Markle skips Met Gala amid fears she’d leak conversations
King’s Coronation to act as a ‘pressure cooker’ for Prince Harry video

King’s Coronation to act as a ‘pressure cooker’ for Prince Harry

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed video

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed
Kate Middleton recalls Princess Charlotte’s words that made her ‘guilty’ video

Kate Middleton recalls Princess Charlotte’s words that made her ‘guilty’
Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation? video

Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation?
Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation video

Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup video

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup
Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation? video

Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation?
Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation