King’s Coronation to act as a ‘pressure cooker’ for Prince Harry

The Coronation of King Charles may turn out to be a high-pressure situation for Prince Harry, given their strained familial ties.

Sarah Hawkins, CEO of National Family Mediation (NFM), said via Express UK, that it’s “never pleasant to be locked in a dispute with a loved one, but as we have all witnessed major family gatherings can act as a pressure cooker for those in conflict.”

She added that a solution can been reached even if everyone is not on the same page regarding an issue. Hawkins explained, that the “brewing” royal argument can be resolved if the “root cause of the disagreement before the event.”

“Even if you don’t manage to resolve things, it may be that you can agree to disagree, and it could help to stop things escalating,” she explained.

The news comes after Coronation organisers at the Buckingham Palace raised concerns over how the lack of information on arrangements regarding arrival of the Duke of Sussex, 38. Palace insiders even suggested that “anything could happen.”

While many families go through conflicts, the Royal Family’s public feud has escalated the matters more than an average family scuffle.

“Most families experience conflict at one time or another, it’s just that most arguments tend to happen behind closed doors,” she elucidated. “Sadly, for the Royals their fallout is happening in the public eye, but no doubt many people will relate to the issues that they are experiencing.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that Prince Harry will be arriving for the Coronation of King Charles this week, however, it is yet to be seen if things change last minute.